Still 'a long, long way' until lockdown restrictions can be lifted - Hancock
It is still a "long, long, long way" before coronavirus cases are low enough for lockdown to be lifted, the health secretary has told Sky News.Full Article
Mr Hancock said there was evidence that restrictions in place were having an impact while the vaccination programme was making..
