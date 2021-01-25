Dominion Voting Systems, the voting equipment manufacturer at the centre of baseless election fraud conspiracy theories pushed by Donald Trump and his allies, has sued the former president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit. Schumer promises quick but fair trial as Trump impeachment heads to Senate Read more The 107-page complaint, filed in federal court on Monday, accuses the former New York City...Full Article
Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani for $1.3bn over baseless election claims
