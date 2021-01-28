Gove: Tory MP 'out of order' to tell anti-vaxxers to 'persist' against COVID restrictions

A Tory MP who urged anti-vaccination campaigners to keep going with their fight against coronavirus restrictions and told them NHS capacity figures were being "manipulated" is "wrong" and "completely out of order", a senior minister has said.Full Article
