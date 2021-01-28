Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio 'once a prolific police informer'

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, at the heart of recent pro-Trump protests, was once a "prolific" informer for the FBI and local police, old court transcripts show. Enrique Tarrio helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people involved in drugs, gambling and human smuggling, the 2014 transcripts reveal. He denied the allegations when asked by Reuters, which broke the story. There is no suggestion he has been an informer while leading the Proud Boys. But the revelations will surprise many. Tarrio, 36, was arrested two days before the 6 January 2021 riots at the...Full Article
