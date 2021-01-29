Cuomo: NYC restaurants can resume offering indoor dining starting on Valentine's Day
New York City bars and restaurants can reopen at 25% capacity on Feb. 14. Wedding receptions of up to 150 guests resume in March, the governor said.
New York City restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Valentine’s Day. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.