Silento arrested: Watch Me rapper charged with murdering his cousin
Published
The rapper was arrested twice in 2020 and is now being held in jail in Georgia after cousin's death.Full Article
Published
The rapper was arrested twice in 2020 and is now being held in jail in Georgia after cousin's death.Full Article
A publicist for the 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' hitmaker asks public to send prayers and positive energy to the rapper as he is..
Atlanta rapper Silento, known for his hit song and viral dance craze “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday in DeKalb..