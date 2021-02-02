Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective against coronavirus when two doses are given, according to peer-reviewed interim results from its phase three trial.Full Article
Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine 91.6% effective with two doses, tests show
