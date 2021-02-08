LONDON - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal on Monday, which ended any uncertainty about his immediate future. The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year but the negotiations had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long. Mercedes said the new agreement, which referred only to 2021, included a joint...Full Article
Lewis Hamilton determined to make F1 more diverse after extending contract
