Lewis Hamilton determined to make F1 more diverse after extending contract

Lewis Hamilton determined to make F1 more diverse after extending contract

WorldNews

Published

LONDON - Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth title with Mercedes this season after signing a new deal on Monday, which ended any uncertainty about his immediate future. The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year but the negotiations had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long. Mercedes said the new agreement, which referred only to 2021, included a joint...

Full Article