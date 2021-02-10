Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden and more earn 2021 Rock Hall nominations
Published
Seven of nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Dionne Warwick and more.
Published
Seven of nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Jay-Z, Dionne Warwick and more.
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, Iron Maiden, LL Cool J, The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige and more lead this year's ballot.
Kate Bush, Devo, the Go-Go’s, Carole King, New York Dolls, and Rage Against the Machine among 16 possible nominees