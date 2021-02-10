Trump impeachment trial: Rep. Joe Neguse says Trump “summoned, assembled and incited” mob

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado laid out prosecutors’ evidentiary roadmap for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, using the words of Trump and his supporters to argue the former president spent months leading up to Jan. 6 stoking conspiracy theories and consternation. “Senators, this clearly was not just one speech. It didn’t just happen,” the Lafayette Democrat said of Trump’s Jan. 6 remarks at a rally that preceded a deadly...