O'Toole pushes U.S. envoy to Canada to preserve Line 5, Keystone XL pipelines

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole urged the acting American ambassador to Canada to tell Washington to preserve the Line 5 pipeline to the United States. O'Toole told Katherine Brucker that he was disappointed by President Joe Biden's decision to cancel Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office last month. O'Toole also said if the governor of Michigan follows through on plans to shut down Line 5 by May it...