Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas has been pushed all the way in a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win over No. 267-ranked Australian wild-card entry Thanasi Kokkinakis in a second-round match that delayed the night. Tsitsipas has a big following within Melbourne's large Greek community but he was playing an Aussie for the first time at the Australian Open and had to contend with having shared support in the crowd.
Australian Open: Tsitsipas fends off Kokkinakis in 2nd round
