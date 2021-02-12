Cristiano Ronaldo reaches half a BILLION followers on social media as the Juventus ace cements ...

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached half a billion followers across social media and Juventus will look to exploit this situation in discussions over a contract extension as such a platform can significantly help the club through marketing. On Instagram, where he has 261 million followers, he is one of the most followed people in the world. On Facebook, his page has almost 125 million likes and about 147 million followers while on Twitter, there are 91 million people following him. Even on YouTube, with a...