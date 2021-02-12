Amazon Sues New York Attorney General to Block Covid-19 Charges
Published
The company said the attorney general, Letitia James, had overstepped her authority in investigating workplace safety.Full Article
Published
The company said the attorney general, Letitia James, had overstepped her authority in investigating workplace safety.Full Article
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon has filed a lawsuit against the New York state attorney general’s..
By Dora Mekouar
Donald Trump’s status as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice may be his most lasting..