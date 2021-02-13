'Only just begun': Donald Trump thanks Senate Republicans for second impeachment acquittal
Published
Immediately after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial, the former president proclaimed his political movement has "only just begun."
Published
Immediately after being acquitted in his second impeachment trial, the former president proclaimed his political movement has "only just begun."
The US senate has acquitted former president Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The vote gave Mr..
Seven Senate Republicans voted to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial on Saturday. Those senators..