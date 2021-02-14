White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
It's the first departure from the new administration, less than a month into President Joe Biden's tenure.
The White House deputy press secretary resigned Saturday, a day after he was suspended for threatening and harassing a journalist..
The deputy press secretary was placed on a one-week suspension on Friday after it was reported that he threatened to "destroy" a..