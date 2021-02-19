Marilyn Manson abuse allegations under investigation by LA Sheriff's Department
Published
After numerous women have accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.
Published
After numerous women have accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department is conducting an investigation.
Authorities in Los Angeles are planning to meet with at least one of Marilyn Manson's abuse accusers to determine if there are..
Evan Rachel Wood has shared a letter from a senator calling for an investigation into the abuse claims against Marilyn Manson.
A number of women, including Manson’s former partner Evan Rachel Wood, accused the singer of assault and misconduct earlier this..