Texas electricity bills skyrocket amid state of emergency

Texas’s wholesale power prices have increased to more than $9,000 per megawatt hour As Texas continues to battle with the aftermath of the historic winter storm that collapsed the state’s power grid, some residents are receiving electric bills as high as $10,000, according to NBC News. Jose Del Rio of Haltom City in the Dallas-Fort Worth area received a $630 electricity bill this month instead of the $125 to $150 bill he normally receives each month for his vacant two-bedroom home. “If worse comes to worst, I have the ability to put it on a credit card or figure something out,” Del...