Supreme Court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases
Other than the disputes from Pennsylvania, the justices’ decision not to hear the cases was unsurprising.Full Article
The US Supreme Court on Monday brought a formal end to eight lingering disputes pursued by former President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump and the GOP have filed dozens of lawsuits since Election Day. They are looking to overturn the results of..