French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape in revived case
Published
An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but was later revived.Full Article
Published
An initial inquiry against the star was dropped in 2019 because of lack of evidence, but was later revived.Full Article
The Green Card star, 72, is accused of sexually assaulting a young actress at his Paris apartment in 2018, when she was 22.
The Paris prosecutor confirmed actor Gerard Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual assault stemming from a revived..