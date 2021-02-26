From watching Netflix in bed with wife Meghan to his grandmother the Queen giving Archie a waffle maker for Christmas, Prince Harry has shared a glimpse of his new life away from the Royal Family.Full Article
Prince Harry in his own words: 'I will never walk away from the Royal Family'
