Joe Biden to hold Saudi Arabia 'accountable for human rights abuses' after Khashoggi report
Published
Joe Biden has told Saudi Arabia's King Salman that he will "hold them accountable for human rights abuses".Full Article
Published
Joe Biden has told Saudi Arabia's King Salman that he will "hold them accountable for human rights abuses".Full Article
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved of an operation to capture or kill dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was..
Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after nearly three years behind bars, her..