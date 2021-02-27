LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'There's no way I will ever just stick to sports'

LeBron James issued a strong rebuttal to soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent comments that athletes should largely stick to sports.

