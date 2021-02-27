LeBron to Zlatan: No way I'll ever 'stick to sports'
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's criticism of his activism in "politics," saying he will "never shut up about things that are wrong."Full Article
