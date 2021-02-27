Nigerian schoolboys have been freed as authorities search for 300 abducted girls
Published
The release of the schoolboys comes just a day after the raid on a school in Zamfara state where gunmen seized 317 girls.Full Article
Published
The release of the schoolboys comes just a day after the raid on a school in Zamfara state where gunmen seized 317 girls.Full Article
The release of the schoolboys comes just a day after the raid on a school in Zamfara state where gunmen seized 317 girls.
Residents in the Nigerian town where hundreds of schoolgirls were kidnapped say they warned authorities of “strange men” in the..