U.S. approves Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. cleared Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 shot on Saturday, adding a third vaccine option to the race against the virus.Full Article
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the greenlight to Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted Friday to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to..