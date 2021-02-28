WWII Plane Flyby Honors Britain’s 'Captain Tom' at Funeral
Published
Veteran, 100, lifted Britain's spirits during pandemic, raised millions of pounds for health workers by walking laps in his backyardFull Article
Published
Veteran, 100, lifted Britain's spirits during pandemic, raised millions of pounds for health workers by walking laps in his backyardFull Article
Church bells rang out on Saturday (local time) and a World War II-era plane flew over the funeral service of Sir Captain Tom Moore..