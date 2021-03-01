San Diego Comic-Con postpones 2021 in-person event, will go virtual again this summer
Published
Due to COVID, San Diego Comic-Con has opted again this year to postpone its massive annual in-person gathering in favor of a virtual online event.
Published
Due to COVID, San Diego Comic-Con has opted again this year to postpone its massive annual in-person gathering in favor of a virtual online event.
San Diego Comic-Con has just announced this year’s show will not go on, at least not in person. For the second time in 50 years..