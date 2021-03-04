US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress
Published
Lawmakers cancel a session as they are told of "potential threats" from a militia on Thursday.Full Article
Published
Lawmakers cancel a session as they are told of "potential threats" from a militia on Thursday.Full Article
Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up..
Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the US Capitol this week,..