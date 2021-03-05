Aaron Rodgers calls Shailene Woodley 'best thing,' says fatherhood is 'next great challenge'

Aaron Rodgers calls Shailene Woodley 'best thing,' says fatherhood is 'next great challenge'

USATODAY.com

Published

Winning the NFL's MVP award would most likely be the highlight of anyone's year, but not for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Full Article