People aged 56 to 59 are being invited to book in for a COVID jab, as the NHS vaccination programme continues to gather pace.Full Article
People aged 56 to 59 invited to book in for a COVID jab from next week
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Federal directive fast-tracks vaccines for teachers and caregivers
KQTV
Federal directive fast-tracks vaccines for teachers and caregivers
You might like
More coverage
Tippecanoe County courts open flood gates on jury trial logjam
WLFI
Jury trials resumed this week after a statewide pause due to COVID-19 precautions, resulting in a significant backlog of trials.`