Watch Eddie Murphy’s Return to Queens in ‘Coming 2 America’
The director Craig Brewer narrates a sequence featuring the star alongside Arsenio Hall, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Jermaine Fowler.Full Article
"Coming 2 America" star Eddie Murphy reveals he plans to return to stand-up comedy once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return in the long-awaited comedy sequel, joined by Tracy Morgan and Leslie Jones. David Daniel has a..