Boris Johnson has said the reopening of schools marks a "truly national effort" to beat coronavirus, as pupils prepare to return to classrooms across England.Full Article
PM hails step towards 'normality' as schools in England set to welcome back all students
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PM hails step towards 'normality' as schools in England to welcome back all students
Boris Johnson has said the reopening of schools marks a "truly national effort" to beat coronavirus, as pupils prepare to return to..
Sky News