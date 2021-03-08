Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, who is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a science teacher from her children's school.Full Article
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott marries science teacher after divorce from Jeff Bezos
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, formerly married to Jeff Bezos, ties knot with Seattle science teacher
Hindu
MacKenzie Scott is the world’s 22nd-richest person worth some $53 billion, according to Forbes.
-
Jeff Bezos' billionaire ex-wife MacKenzie Scott marries a teacher, here's how Amazon boss reacted
DNA
-
Billionaire Mackenzie Scott marries science teacher
BBC News
-
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle science teacher
Upworthy
-
MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Marries Seattle Teacher Dan Jewett
Just Jared
MacKenzie Scott is married! According to The Wall Street Journal, MacKenzie married Seattle school teacher Dan Jewett on Sunday..
-
Amazon billionaire MacKenzie Scott marries science teacher
Sydney Morning Herald
-
MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce
Upworthy
-
MacKenzie Scott, a Philanthropist and Ex-Wife of Jeff Bezos, Remarries
Upworthy
-
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, Ex-Wife of Jeff Bezos, Marries Seattle School Teacher
Upworthy