Piers Morgan has decided to leave his presenting role on ITV's Good Morning Britain following controversial comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Full Article
Piers Morgan leaves Good Morning Britain amid row over Meghan comments
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan Storms Out Of GMB Over Meghan Markle
HuffPost UK STUDIO
-
Piers Morgan Quits 'Good Morning Britain' After Storming Off Set Over Meghan Markle Comments
Just Jared
-
Piers Morgan leaves TV show after Meghan comments
BBC News
-
Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following comments about Meghan and Harry interview
Telegraph.co.uk
-
Piers Morgan Storms Off Live TV After Being Called Out for Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Comments (Video)
Just Jared
You might like
More coverage
Phillip Schofield Makes Dig At Piers Morgan Over Good Morning Britain Walk-Off
HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO
Phillip Schofield lampooned Piers Morgan's histrionics on Good Morning Britain, after he stormed off set after being confronted..