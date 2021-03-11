Lady Gaga was spotted feeding Adam Driver on the House of Gucci set (Picture: Getty) Lady Gaga was spotted feeding Adam Driver on the set of House of Gucci, as filming for the upcoming movie continued. The pair are currently shooting for Ridley Scott’s murder biopic in Milan, starring as Italian businessman Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The Bad Romance singer, 34, oozed glamour on the shoot, donning the dreamiest brown dress eith white polkadots and a matching bag. She rocked the short dark wig she was...Full Article
Lady Gaga feeds Adam Driver on set as House of Gucci filming continues in Milan
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Daily Download: Emmanuel Acho On Hosting 'The Bachelor: After The Final Rose'
ETCanada
Emmanuel Acho is speaking out for the first time about what he's going to address during the upcoming "After The Final Rose"..
You might like
More coverage
Lady Gaga fans gagged by her transformation in first look at new Gucci film
PinkNews
Lady Gaga has shared a first look snap from the set of her new film, which tells the story of a murder within the Gucci family...
-
Lady Gaga and Adam Driver channel Alpine glamour in behind-the-scenes shot of 'House of Gucci'
Upworthy
-
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver look almost unrecognizable in pic from upcoming movie
FOXNews.com
-
House of Gucci first look: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver give a sneak peek into their characters
Indian Express
-
Lady GaGa and Adam Driver Look Posh in First Official Photo of Biopic 'House of Gucci'
AceShowbiz