China’s rubber-stamp parliament voted Thursday for sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system—including powers to veto candidates—as Beijing moves to ensure that only “patriots” run the city following huge pro-democracy rallies. Beijing has acted decisively to dismantle Hong Kong’s limited democratic pillars after massive and sometimes violent protests coursed through the financial hub in 2019....Full Article
Chinese parliament tightens control over Hong Kong in elections overhaul
