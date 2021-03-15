New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland becomes first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary
Published
The Senate's 50-41 vote made Rep. Deb Haaland the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior.
Published
The Senate's 50-41 vote made Rep. Deb Haaland the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior.
The Senate's 50-41 vote made Rep. Deb Haaland the first Native American to serve as Secretary of the Interior.
BREAKING: Senate confirms Deb Haaland, first Native American appointed to be Secretary of the Interior