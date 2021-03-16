Team New Zealand on brink of America’s Cup triumph
Published
Team New Zealand moved within one race win of a second successive America’s Cup triumph before race 10 was abandoned due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland.Full Article
The weather gods have turned from friend to foe for Team New Zealand, with shifting conditions seeing racing abandoned for the day..
Preparations for a public ceremony to hand over the Auld Mug are being finalised should Team New Zealand sail to victory this..