Police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard appears in court
A police officer charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard has appeared in court.Full Article
Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens will appear at the Old Bailey later accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.
Police criticised for breaking up vigil as crowd pays tribute to slain woman hours after police officer charged with her murder..