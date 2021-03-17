Scotland Yard's deputy commissioner has refused to apologise over the way in which officers policed the Sarah Everard vigil on Clapham Common, which ended in scenes of disorder last Saturday.Full Article
Deputy Met chief refuses to apologise for policing of Sarah Everard vigil
