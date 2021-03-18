Meghan, Harry had plan to delay Oprah interview if Prince Philip worsened, Gayle King says
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan would have postponed their Oprah Winfrey interview if “something had happened” to Prince Philip..
CBS host Gayle King, a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said Prince Harry has spoken to his brother, Prince William, and..