NHS staff in Scotland offered pay rise of at least 4% for 'service and dedication' in pandemic
Published
NHS staff in Scotland are being offered a pay rise of at least 4%, the Scottish government has said.Full Article
Published
NHS staff in Scotland are being offered a pay rise of at least 4%, the Scottish government has said.Full Article
The government is facing a furious backlash after calling for NHS staff in England to be restricted to a pay rise of just..
The Scottish government praised staff for their "service and dedication" during the Covid pandemic.