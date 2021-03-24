Jay Leno apologizes for past racist jokes about Asians: 'In my heart I knew it was wrong'
After meeting with leaders of the group MANAA, Jay Leno is apologizing for racist jokes he's made about Asian people over the past several years.
Jay Leno has apologized for anti-Asian jokes he made on “The Tonight Show” stemming back two decades. In a joint press..