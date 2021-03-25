'I am making history': Kim Janey becomes Boston's first Black and first female mayor
Published
Kim Janey replaced Marty Walsh after he resigned Monday to serve as President Joe Biden's labor secretary.
Published
Kim Janey replaced Marty Walsh after he resigned Monday to serve as President Joe Biden's labor secretary.
Kim Janey made history Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first woman and first Black Mayor of Boston. Here is her entire..
As Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joins the Biden administration, the city will have its first female mayor and its first non-white..