Sharon Osbourne Leaves ‘The Talk,’ CBS Says
CBS has announced "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave the daytime show.
This comes after a heated on-air debate about race, as well as claims Osbourne used offensive language toward her former..