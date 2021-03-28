Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded
Published
The attack took place at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.Full Article
Published
The attack took place at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.Full Article
Police in Indonesia say at least one suicide bomber has detonated outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during Sunday mass,..
At least nine people have been injured in a suicide bombing at a church during Palm Sunday Mass, police in Indonesia said.