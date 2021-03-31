Elite Eight: UCLA shocks Michigan, advances to first men's Final Four since 2008
Published
UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.
Published
UCLA, one of the most storied programs in college basketball, becomes fifth No. 11 seed to advance to Final Four.
SportsPulse: No one saw this coming. UCLA becomes the second team ever to go from the First Four to the Final Four. Scott Gleeson..
The Cougars fended off a furious Beavers rally to advance to their first Final Four since 1984.