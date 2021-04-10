Joe Musgrove Throws First No-Hitter in Padres History
Published
The right-hander allowed only one base runner, on a hit-by-pitch. San Diego had been the last team without a no-hitter.Full Article
Published
The right-hander allowed only one base runner, on a hit-by-pitch. San Diego had been the last team without a no-hitter.Full Article
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 win..
San Diego-area native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history Fright night in a 3-0 win over the Rangers. He..