Joe Musgrove tosses first no-hitter in San Diego Padres’ 53-year history
Published
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a win...Full Article
Published
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove pitched the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team, allowing only one baserunner in a win...Full Article
After throwing the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history, Joe Musgrove discusses what it means for his family, who..
San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 win..